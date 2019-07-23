DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man was injured when part of his apartment ceiling collapsed as he sat inside.
This happened to Mark Morgan-Harris recently at Portage Place Apartments in Decatur as he played video games at home. He had to be hospitalized after suffering a shoulder contusion, an acute head injury and other medical problems.
“It sounded like a lot of wind or something was outside and then it got louder,” he said. “I was looking around my apartment like what is that noise, and then I looked up and the ceiling was right there. It was just dark.”
While the collapse was a frightening moment, the victim kept some perspective in talking with WAND-TV, saying it could have been worse if his daughter had been home. Thankfully, she wasn’t at the time.
“Who knows if she would have survived that or not,” he said.
In his closing remarks to the station, Morgan-Harris said people should check and make sure their maintenance is up to date where they live because he doesn’t want anyone else to have to deal with what he did.