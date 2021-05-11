DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A man killed in a Monday night deadly motorcycle crash has been identified by authorities.
The crash, which occurred in the 600 block of W. South Side Drive, claimed the life of 68-year-old Thomas E. Ciambella. Police believe the motorcycle was moving west on South Side Drive when Ciambella lost control of the bike and crashed.
He suffered massive internal injuries in the crash, according to a report from Macon County Coroner Michael Day.
Decatur police responded to the crash scene at 11:02 p.m. Monday. He was pronounced dead at 11:56 p.m. in the hospital emergency room. The coroner said Ciambella went through an "extensive medical intervention" to try and save his life.
The Decatur Police Fatal Team is conducting the investigation. Routine toxicology samples were drawn from the victim, per Illinois state statute.
Ciambella is from central Illinois, Day said.
