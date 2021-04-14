WOODLAND, Ill. (WAND) - A man was killed in a vehicle vs. train crash in Iroquois County.
Iroquois County officials said they were called out at 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 1200 North Road CSX railroad crossing west of 2120 East Road in rural Woodland for a crash. They found the driver of the vehicle, 54-year-old Greg Brutlag of Las Vegas, dead at the scene.
Authorities said the initial investigation found Brutlag was driving westbound on 1200 North and went through the crossarm, which was illuminated and across the railroad crossing, as the train was headed north.
The vehicle hit the side of the train, deputies said, and stopped north of the crossing.
The Iroquois County Sheriff's Police, Iroquois County Coroner, Woodland Fire Department and Riverside EMS were involved in the response.
