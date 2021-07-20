RANTOUL, Ill. (WAND)- Investigators have identified a man found dead in his burning home after an explosion in Rantoul.
The person found in a bedroom of the residence in the 400 block of Broadmeadow Road was Raymond J. Wolst, 66, according to Champaign County Coroner Duane Northrup. Wolst was pronounced dead on the scene at 2:40 p.m. Tuesday.
An autopsy on the victim is scheduled for Monday, July 26. An inquest may be held at a later date.
There were no other injuries reported.
Responders said the structure involved in the fire was a single-story, three-bedroom home. Flames destroyed the building.
Rantoul police, the Rantoul Fire Department, Illinois State Fire Marshal's Office and the Champaign County coroner are investigating.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.