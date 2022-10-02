CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) - An Urbana man is recovering from a wound to the hand Sunday morning after firing his gun upon hearing other shots fired nearby.
Champaign PD says patrol officers heard shots fired and saw multiple cars leaving the parking lot of a business in the 700 block of N. Hickory Street around 1:49 a.m. Sunday morning.
Once arriving, police found evidence of an injured person, but no shell casings.
Minutes later, a 31-year-old Urbana man walked into a hospital with a non-life threatening gunshot wound.
Police say the man was in the parking lot when he heard gunfire in the area. He attempted to pull out his own legally owned firearm. The weapon was discharged and struck the man in the hand.
He is recovering at the hospital and is in stable condition.
He was issued a notice to appear for Negligent Discharge of a Firearm.
Officers are working with nearby businesses to identify the source of the initial shots heard that led to this self-inflicted shooting incident.
Any resident or business in the nearby area with exterior surveillance camera systems is encouraged to notify the police department. It is believed video footage may be of investigative assistance.
At this time, the investigation is ongoing.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
