SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A jury has convicted a man who filed false information in tax returns he prepared for others.
West Mpetshi, 38, was living in Jacksonville in 2015 and 2016. While working for Cargill Meat Solutions Corp., he charged $250 to $300 per person to prepare and submit tax returns for them. Mpetshi, who is originally from the French-speaking country Democratic Republic of Congo in Africa, prepared returns for some Cargill employees who spoke French.
Mpetshi asked for payment up front and added false deductions and credits for education or moving expenses into the returns, according to a press release, leading to higher tax refunds. He did not provide the taxpayers with copies of the returns filed.
Prosecutors said Mpetshi is not a licensed tax preparer and used TurboTax at home at prepare tax returns.
Mpetshi faced 30 counts, and a jury found him guilty on all charges Friday. He is scheduled to be sentenced on Dec. 13 and remains held on bond.
Each charge carries a maximum statutory sentence of as much as three years in prison and a $100,000 fine.