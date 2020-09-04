DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The man who killed Cody Drew outside of a Decatur bar pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison Friday.
Charles Gardner, 49, killed Drew outside of The Winery on Aug. 9, 2018. Police said two men entered the bar and went into the gaming area while Drew was playing a poker machine.
One of the men told Drew about a way to win. The victim refused to part with the money when the men asked for a share of it.
Drew was stabbed and killed after leaving the bar with a friend.
According to court records, Gardner's guilty plea was to a charge of first-degree murder. He was sentenced to 28 years in prison with credit for 332 days served. The sentenced will be followed by three years of mandatory supervised release.
As WAND-TV previously reported, Gardner initially pleaded not guilty to charges in October 2019. Authorities had issued a warrant for his arrest in September of that year.
Ray James, who prosecutors said is a Gardner acquaintance, initially faced charges, but authorities dropped them as the investigation continued.
Gardner has a criminal history that includes violence. He was convicted in October 1993 for his role in a May 1993 shooting. He fired gunshots from a pistol as a car repeatedly moved by a North Edward Street home in Decatur.
Gardner was placed on parole after this shooting in August 2017. He returned to custody in March 2019 and had been serving time at the Lawrence Correctional Center.
