URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - A St. Joseph man who shot and killed a mother and daughter in 2020 was found guilty Thursday.
Jonathon Perry, 30, was responsible for the deaths of 54-year-old Kimberly Coyne and 24-year-old Blair Coyne. On March 29, 2020, Perry shot the women at a home he shared with them northwest of St. Joseph.
According to The News-Gazette, prosecutors said in court that Blair had heard her mother and Perry arguing while on the phone with a friend at 1:20 a.m. that Sunday. About 30 minutes after that, a neighbor heard gunshots and called for help.
Champaign County sheriff's deputies weren't able to find anything in the area right away.
Perry then arrived at his parents' house in Homer three hours later. His mother, who was very concerned about his appearance and the things he was saying, called 911.
According to prosecutors, Perry came to Homer in Blair's car but parked blocks away from the home. He said "things about the crime scene that only the killer would know" to his mother, Champaign County Assistant State's Attorney Kristin Alferink said, including the fact that one person was inside, one was outside and that the guns were with the victims.
Alferink said one of the first things Perry said when deputies arrived at his parents' house was that "I killed in the Antichrist and Satan. I turned myself in. I didn't kill other people."
A jury found Perry guilty after two hours of deliberations Thursday.
Perry will have to be sentenced to life in prison because more than one person was killed, The News-Gazette said. Sentencing is scheduled for April 22.
