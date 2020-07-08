DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - A man who shot and killed a woman after an argument in her home is headed to prison.
Michael Long, formerly of Danville, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder and was sentenced Wednesday. He shot Kimberly George and caused her death in 2018.
During the early morning hours of March 26, 2018, Long and Laura Johnson went to the victim's Georgetown home, located at 710 Mill Road. Long had a disagreement with the victim and another person in the home, then shot George, along with her boyfriend, Eric Stark, who survived.
Georgetown police arrested Long the same day. He admitted to being at George's home.
Long will serve 30 years in prison for his role in the shooting and must serve the entire length of the sentence. He must then serve three years of mandatory supervised release.
Johnson was sentenced in December 2019 to 20 years behind bars after pleading guilty to her role in the crime. Prosecutors said she and Long were trying to take drugs and money from the home when they arrived on the morning of the shooting.
Johnson was in a car outside when Long entered the home and shot George.
