URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man who inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl in the back of a van will serve probation.
The News-Gazette reports 21-year-old Rantoul man Ronnell Throw pleaded guilty to aggravated criminal sexual abuse. A deputy working near Urbana thought the people in the van might need help when he found it parked near the Leverett and Martin intersection on Dec. 12. That’s where he found Throw with the minor.
Law enforcement talked to each person separately. In those conversations, the newspaper says Throw admitted to touching her “for his own sexual gratification”.
Throw was sentenced to four years of probation.
Judge Roger Webber told Throw he must go through a sex-offender evaluation. His sentence will be confirmed on March 29 pending its result.