DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A man who battered two children is headed to prison.
Devontae Jones, 23, used his hands and a belt to batter the two children. Sworn statements from law enforcement say both minors had bruises on their bodies.
In November of 2018, Jones uses his fists and a belt on one of the children. The child had bruises on his stomach, buttocks, lower back, the backs of his thighs and both biceps and shoulders. Statements say Jones admitted to spanking the child “all the time” using his hands before starting to use a belt. Jones claimed he was “making him a stronger man” by punching him in the arms.
Jones admitted to leaving bruises on the “entire buttocks” of the younger child, who was below one year old at the time, because he “would not stop crying”.
He faced charges of aggravated battery to a child and domestic battery.
Jones asked for probation and was ordered to spend two years behind bars. He faced a possible sentence of as much as five years in prison.