SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A Morgan County man who tried to entice a minor to engage in sexual activity will serve time in prison.
Federal prosecutors said 32-year-old Corey Meador of Woodson used facilities and means of interstate commerce, the internet and a cell phone to knowingly try to "persuade, induce and entice" a person who he believed was under 18 to take part in sexual activity. He used money and candy to try to persuade the person, who he believed to be 11 years old, a press release said.
Meador's conversations with the minor were "extended" and "disturbing," U.S. District Judge Sue E. Myerscough found. The release said he drove to a meeting location to engage in the relationship with the child and was arrested.
The conversations between Meador and the minor happened on or between Feb. 11 and April 8, 2021, per prosecutors.
Meador was sentenced to 15 years in prison Monday for attempted enticement of a minor. That time behind bars will be followed by 15 years of supervised release.
Statutory penalties for attempted enticement of a minor are 10 years to life in prison and a fine of no more than $250,000, along with up to life of parole.
The case was investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation, Springfield Division, and Illinois State Police. The government was represented in prosecution of Assistant U.S. Attorney Tanner K. Jacobs.
