(WAND)- The month of March is recognized as National Endometriosis Awareness Month.
1 in 10 women are affected by endometriosis.
Endometriosis can cause inflammation in the uterus.
Christie Clinic Physicians said the most common symptoms and signs include heavy and painful periods and pain during intercourse or using the bathroom.
WAND sat down with a Christie Clinic OBGYN physician Dr. Sarah Winter to help shed some light on the disorder. Watch the full interview below now.
