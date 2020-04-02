CHICAGO (WAND) - March marijuana sales in the state of Illinois totaled close to $36 million.
The Illinois Department of Financial and Professional Regulation announced preliminary numbers show statewide adult-use cannabis sales in March totaled $35,902,543.22.
Dispensaries sold 812,203 items during the month.
Sales to Illinois residents totaled $27,096,931.23.
Sales to out-of-state residents totaled $8,805,611.99.
Those figures do not include taxes collected.
A portion of every sale is reinvested into communities hurt most by drug-use.
Medical and adult-use cannabis dispensaries are listed as essential businesses and are still open, despite the COVID-19 outbreak.