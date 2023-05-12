MAROA, Ill. (WAND) - The National Association of School Resource Officers announced it will present its National Award of Valor to Officer Sarah Heatherton of the Maroa Police Department.
Heatherton subdued an armed suspect in the stabbing of another student at her high school in November 2022.
The assailant was still armed with a large steak knife when Officer Heatherton disarmed and detained him.
The stabbing victim suffered serious injuries in the attack.
NASRO will present this award and others Friday, June 30 during a ceremony in Indianapolis as part of its annual National School Safety Conference.
The organization will also present its National Award of Valor to the following individuals:
- Officer Rex Engelbert and Detective Michael Collazo of the Metropolitan Nashville Police Department ended the tragic shooting at The Covenant School March 27 by confronting and firing at the shooter, fatally wounding them within 14 minutes of the first report of the incident.
- Nathan Tietz is dean of students at Burke High School in Omaha, Nebraska. Last January, Mr. Tietz restrained a student who was attacking other students with a knife. The student continued to swing the knife, narrowly missing Mr. Tietz’ face, as the dean continued to push the attacker away.
- Officer Jonathan Hobbs of the Bellevue (Nebraska) Police Department de-escalated a potential domestic violence incident in May 2022 in which a 13-year-old student of one of his schools was an assailant. Through the rapport Officer Hobbs had built with the teen at school, he convinced her to drop an axe with which she was threatening her grandparents.
In addition to the awards above, NASRO will present the following awards during its June 30 ceremony:
The Floyd Ledbetter National School Resource Officer of the Year Award will go to Officer Peter Sutera of the Gloucester (Massachusetts) Police Department. This award recognizes school resource officers (SROs) who have made specific and significant contributions to their local communities or school districts.
The Chief Nicholas C. Derzis Safe Schools Leadership Award for contributions and dedication to an SRO program will go to Lt. Shane Wallace of the Cypress-Fairbanks ISD Police Department, Houston.
The Bridge the Gap Award for activities that demonstrate a significant commitment to positive behavioral intervention services and at-risk youth will go to Officer Juan Navarrete of the Carmel Police Department, Indiana.
Exceptional Service Awards for continuous and sustained service to the school community above and beyond that normally expected of an SRO will go to:
- Officer Charles McFarland, Vero Beach Police Department, Florida
- Officer James Beck, Cumberland Police Department, Maryland
- Officer David Watts, Quaker Valley School District Police Department, Leetsdale, Pennsylvania
- Officer Keith Medeiros, Bristol Police Department, Rhode Island
- Officer Jared Rowley, Topeka Police Department, Kansas
- Sgt. Pamela Revels, Lee County Sheriff's Office, Opelike, Alabama
- Marty Rustvold, security supervisor, Oklahoma City Public Schools, Oklahoma City
- Officer Jacob Harlow, Pierre Police Department, South Dakota
- Officer Zach Keirsey, Wilsonville Police Department, Oregon
- Chris Ruiz, Pleasant Grove Police Department, Utah
- Deputy Director Adullrahaman Al Mamari, Dubai Police Department, United Arab Emirates
- Sgt. Rudolph Pratt, Royal Bahamas Police Force
The Model SRO Agency Award for exemplifying in training, policies and standards, the NASRO triad concept — which describes an SRO’s role as mentor, guest lecturer and law enforcement officer — and for demonstrating creative and innovative approaches to school-based policing, will go to:
- Allen County Sheriff's Department, Fort Wayne, Indiana
- Cambridge City Police Department, Indiana
- Carmel Clay Schools, Carmel, Indiana
- Fox Chapel Area School District Police Department, Pittsburgh
- Hailey Police Department, Idaho
- Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office, Lexington, Missouri
- Lawrence Police Department, Kansas
- Ligonier Police Department, Indiana
- Los Lunas School Police Department, Los Lunas, New Mexico
- Sumner County Sheriff's Office, Gallatin, Tennessee
- Thornton Police Department, Colorado
The International Exemplary Agency Award, for an international agency that demonstrates the same attributes as recipients of the model agency award above, will go to the Dubai Police Department, United Arab Emirates.
The SRO Social Award, for effectively utilizing social media to promote the SRO position, school, and agency, will go to Officer Adriana Nave of the Lindsay Police Department, California.
The National Road Safety Foundation Innovation in the Classroom Award, for demonstrating the use of innovative methods in teaching traffic safety to teens will go to Deputy David Haun of the Talladega County Sheriff's Office, Talladega, Alabama.
NASRO will announce later the recipient of the NASRO Instructor of the Year Award, for instructors who demonstrate excellence in teaching NASRO courses while continuously performing above and beyond the call of duty.
Copyright 2023 WAND TV. All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.