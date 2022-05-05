SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A District 186 math teacher has been named Horace Mann Educator of the Year.
The district said Jill Borah, who teaches at Grant Middle School, was surprised with the news Thursday afternoon. Students and staff lined the hallways to celebrate the announcement.
Borah has spent 18 years working for Springfield schools. She received a $1,400 cash prize and a crystal owl.
Other finalists for the award were David Curry (Butler Elementary), Abbey Dirksen (Southeast High School), Kari Lutchka (Addams Elementary) and Missy Netznik (Wilcox Elementary). Each of those teachers will take home $250 and a crystal award.
The district will announce Administrator of the Year on Friday, May 6.
Copyright 2022. WAND TV. All rights reserved.
