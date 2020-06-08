MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) - The Mattoon Fire Department is on scene of a working fire at a local hotel.
The fire department said they are on scene of the fire at the Baymont by Wyndham in Mattoon. The hotel is located off of McFall Road.
According to the fire captain on scene, no injuries were reported. Smoke damage was found throughout the hotel and it will probably be closed for a while.
No other information has been provided about the fire at this time. This is a developing story, check back at WANDTV.com for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.