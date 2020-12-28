MATTOON, Ill. (WAND)- Mattoon police arrested a woman on charges of financial exploitation of the elderly.
Police arrested Heidi L. Wilson, 39, on Wednesday, Dec. 23. Officers said she became Power of Attorney over a senior with numerous health issues.
Wilson is accused of then embezzling approximately $25,000 from the man.
According to police, Wilson is also alleged to have completed documents naming herself as the beneficiary on the victim's life insurance policy.
Wilson has since been taken to the Coles County Jail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.