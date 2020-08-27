SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - An employee of the Illinois Department of Human Services, McFarland Mental Health facility located in Springfield has been indicted on charges including criminal sexual abuse.
An Illinois State Police Division of Internal Investigation investigation led to the arrest of Thomas Bernardoni.
Bernardoni has been charged with official misconduct, harassment of a witness, criminal sexual abuse, and unlawful restraint.
On June 4. 2019, ISP was requested by MMH staff to investigate a possible battery to one of the facility's residents.
Following the investigation, grand jury indictments for Bernardoni were secured on Aug. 12, 2020.
Bernardoni, 29, of Peoria, was taken into custody on Aug. 26 around 4 p.m. by the Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force. He is at the Peoria County Jail awaiting extradition to Sangamon County.
Bond is set at $100,000.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.