DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County Health Department issued an urgent notice for the public to wear masks, calling the pandemic situation "critical."
A Wednesday health department Facebook post said the highest daily case count was nearly doubled Tuesday since the start of the pandemic.
The public is asked to wear masks and practice social distancing. A person should stay home if they are sick unless they need emergency medical attention.
People should also get a COVID-19 vaccine and a booster shot.
"We need to do this for our families, friends and neighbors," the health department said. "We need to do this for the healthcare workers who care for us in our time of need. We, as a community, need to do this together."
