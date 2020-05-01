DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - In the midst of the pandemic, Meals on Wheels can no longer have any contact with home bound elderly people they serve.
Deliverers usually have conversations with them, and ask them how their day is going. Now, there are extra safety precautions, so that human-to-human contact is gone.
That's why its sponsor, Catholic Charities, is asking people to write love letters for them.
The love letters will be delivered along with their food that is dropped off.
"We're most times the only person they see all day long, we're the only person that comes by and says hello, and so now they're not even getting that human connection, so that's why something that says, 'you've got this' would mean so much to them," said volunteer coordinator Laura Cullison.
You can send notes to Catholic Charities, or drop them off at the building in downtown Decatur. A note will surely brighten their day at home.
