DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) — To honor those who paid the ultimate price, Danville National Cemetery held a ceremony this Memorial Day.
Families came out with flowers, and chairs to spend some time with their loved ones.
"These were people who gave their lives not for a political party, but for principles." said Illinois State Treasurer, Michael Frerichs.
There was a wreath-laying ceremony, the Sounding of Taps by members of American Legion Post 210, and much more to honor the brave men and women.
Executive Director of the VA Illiana Health Care System in Danville said the day was also full of opportunities.
"This really is an opportunity for our veteran patients to come out, see an event like this, and have the opportunity to interact with others, and it's an opportunity to pay tribute to fallen comrades," said Staci Williams.
For the rest of the day families came to stop by the cemetery, and pay their respects.
"Even when our country seems divided, it's not as divided as it was before the Civil War," said Frerichs. "We hopefully have learned from that, we found ways to talk and engage with people of different beliefs, and this country will continue to prosper and endure for years to come."
