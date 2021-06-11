SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Memorial Health System eases its visitor restrictions at five of its hospitals.
Those hospitals include the following: Memorial Medical Center in Springfield, Abraham Lincoln Memorial Hospital in Lincoln, Decatur Memorial Hospital, Passavant Area Hospital in Jacksonville, and Taylorville Memorial Hospital.
All previously mentioned hospitals will now start permitting two visitors at a time for each adult inpatient between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m and one overnight visitor for each patient.
However, patients who are being treated or evaluated for COVID-19 will not be permitted visitors until a COVID-19 infection is ruled out.
This decision was made as Illinois declared moving the state into Phase 5.
“Our first priority has always been and continues to be to keep our patients and frontline healthcare workers safe from this virus,” said Dr. Raj Govindaiah, senior vice president and chief medical officer for Memorial Health System. “We recognize that these tightened visitor guidelines have been challenging for patients and their families. That’s why we’re grateful we have reached a point in our fight against COVID-19 where we can safely ease these guidelines.”
Some preventive measures will remain, masks will still be required, visitors will continue to be required to check-in at the entrances, and social distancing, especially in waiting rooms, will continue to be observed.
As of June 4, eleven COVID-19 patients, six of whom were in intensive care, were in Memorial Health System’s hospitals. That represents a decrease from a high of 173 patients back on Nov. 30, 2020.
