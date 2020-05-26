Massachussetts Considers Mandatory Health Insurance

ARTHUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Arthur Medical Center will close by the end of June. 

According to a statement from a Memorial Health System spokesperson, the location will close on June 30. 

The facility is currently working to refer patients to other providers and coordinate patients' transition of care, including arranging for telehealth video visits. The health facility is also working to reach out to the Amish community. 

"We thank our patients and the citizens of Arthur for the opportunity to assist families with their health-care needs,” the statement said. 

Patients seeking their copies of their records can call 217-876-2500.

