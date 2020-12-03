SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - Scammers have "spoofed" Memorial Health System's main number and used it in phone calls, per MHS.
A press release said the health system learned unknown parties were able to make it seem as if their calls were coming from the MHS main number of (217)788-3000. Scammers called local residents and either falsely claimed they must pay a bill or tried to sell the victims a product.
Memorial Health System is still using this number for legitimate calls in order to schedule or confirm appointments.
"Memorial asks that patients who may have concerns about the authenticity of a call should hang up and call back," a press release said. "Incoming calls to MHS have not been impacted."
People who believe they may have been a victim of fraud should call their local police department.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.