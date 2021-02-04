Decatur, IL (62521)

Today

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph..

Tonight

Flurries or snow showers possible early. Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low around 20F. Winds W at 20 to 30 mph.