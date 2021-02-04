NIANTIC, Ill. (WAND) - Meth dealers who received a mailed package of meth are headed to prison.
On Jan. 27, 2020, Illinois State Police Task Force 6 said they intercepted a suspicious package at the Niantic post office. With a search warrant, officials found over 2.3 pounds of meth.
Authorities seized the drugs, replaced them with a similar looking substance and 22.5 grams of meth, then delivered the package to the PO Box it was meant for.
At about 11:17 a.m., 30-year-old Candice M. Enlow and 33-year-old Levi C. Edgecombe entered and claimed the package. They were arrested as they tried to leave in a car.
Police said Enlow had a loaded syringe along with the box, which contained either meth or heroin and drug paraphernalia. According to sworn statements, she admitted to initiating first contact with the meth source and said she was there for three or four previous deliveries.
Enlow told authorities she had divided up the meth, weighed it and packaged it for sale. She said he paid a relative of the source for the drugs.
On Jan. 29, both suspects pleaded guilty to meth charges. Enlow's plea was to a charge of unlawful possession of meth between 400 and 900 grams, while Edgecombe pleaded guilty to unlawful possession of meth with intent to deliver.
Both people were sentenced to 12 years in prison and three years of parole. Both received credit for just about one year served, and a total of 75 percent of each prison sentence must be served at minimum.
The court also recommended substance abuse treatment for Enlow.
