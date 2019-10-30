EFFINGHAM COUNTY (WAND) — A 38-year-old Dearborn, Michigan man was killed Wednesday morning after a single-vehicle crash three miles west of Effingham, state police said.
Police said a preliminary investigation found that a blue 2009 Volvo driven by Maher Qaid-Hassan Adam traveled eastbound on Interstate 70 at about 10:30 a.m.
As it headed down an embankment near milepost 88, the vehicle left the south side of the roadway and struck a ditch before resting in a tree line.
Adam was transported by ambulance to HSHS St. Anthony's Hospital for treatment and later died.
No other passengers were reported to be in the vehicle Wednesday morning, and no charges were filed.