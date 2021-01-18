DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University's School of Nursing earned recognition as a top program in its region in the latest Nursing Schools Almanac.
The publication recognized Millikin's program as one of the best in the Great Lakes region, which includes schools from Illinois, Indiana, Michigan, Ohio and Wisconsin. The nursing school was also named in the top half of all nursing programs in Illinois.
To reach its ranking conclusions, the Nursing Schools Almanac collected data from over 3,000 institutions. Only 20 percent made the list of best schools in each geographical region.
Programs were graded on three critical dimensions, a Millikin press release said, including:
- The school's academic prestige and perceived value
- The breadth and depth of nursing programs offered
- Student success, particularly on the NCLEX national licensure exam
"The Millikin University School of Nursing has a long history of excellence in nursing education and its reputation is reflected in the recognition received in these rankings," said Dr. Pam Lindsey, dean of Millikin's College of Professional Studies. "The faculty and staff are to be commended for their commitment to providing quality programs that delivers on the promise of education to our students. We are blessed to be able to offer Performance Learning opportunities to our students with the partnerships we have with local healthcare providers. As a result, graduates of our program are highly sought after for either entry or advanced practice roles and are well equipped to enter the health care arena."
Millikin's School of Nursing offers Bachelor of Science in Nursing (BSN), Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) and Doctor of Nursing Practice (DNP) degree programs. The school said entry-level nursing students in the traditional BSN and Master's Entry into Nursing Practice (MENP) programs get excellent clinical opportunities in Decatur and surrounding central Illinois communities.
Millikin said it has NCLEX exam pass rates in the upper 90th percentile.
"Nursing Schools Almanac is a resource for aspiring nurses that is intended to provide a comprehensive overview of nursing programs across the country. The Almanac focuses on the primary factors of program academic prestige and perceived value, the breadth and depth of the offerings, and indicators of student success," said Millikin Provost Dr. Jeffery Aper. "These kinds of third-party measures are always notable because they reaffirm what we know, which is that Millikin's School of Nursing stands among the best in the country."
Click here for more information on the almanac or here for information about the Millikin University School of Nursing.
