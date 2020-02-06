DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University's spring enrollment for new traditional students reached its highest level ever, school leaders said.
In the spring 2020 semester, the school reported seeing an increase of over 5 percent in traditional undergraduate student enrollment. Traditional undergraduate numbers stand at 1,762 students in spring 2020 compared to 1,673 in spring 2019 - an increase of 5.3 percent, to be precise.
The number of total new students - including international and transfer students - increased at Millikin, with the school saying it brought in 752 of those students. This marks a 10 percent increase from the 679 new students recruited in 2018-19.
In spring 2020, Millikin enrolled 103 new traditional students, including 24 students representing 10 counties. A year ago, the school recruited 13 international students. The number of transfer students recruited rose from 18 in spring 2019 to 45 in spring 2020.
University leaders explained why they have seen continued growth.
"Record new student enrollment this semester is a continuation of the momentum Millikin saw in the fall when we enrolled our largest first-year class in five years," said Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing Sarah Shupenus. "More and more students are discovering the distinct Performance Learning education Millikin has to offer. Specifically, we've seen increases in enrollment in academic areas including arts technology, computer science, criminal justice, data science, education, environmental studies, finance, international business, management, mathematics, nursing, philosophy, and more."
To begin the current academic year in August 2019, Millikin brought in 488 first-year students. This was a 4 percent increase from 468 first-year students enrolled in fall 2018.
Millikin University is home to about 2,000 total undergraduate and graduate students on its 75-acre residential campus in Decatur.