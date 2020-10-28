DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Millikin University is introducing an initiative called "Macon Promise" to reduce undergraduate tuition for the 2021-22 academic year for both new and returning students.
Undergraduate tuition will be reduced to $26,000 for students who live or go to school in Macon County. The $26,000 tuition rate will stay the same for up to four years of study.
Macon Promise students will also be eligible for additional scholarships and University financial aid based on their admission application and Free Application for Federal Student Aid.
The Macon Promise applies to students who live in Macon County or who currently attend or previously attended high school in Macon County. The offer also extends to students who attended Cerro Gordo or Central A&M high schools, and any student who transfers from Richland Community College regardless of residency.
Students may submit a no-fee Millikin Application for Admission at millikin.edu/apply or via the Common Application. Applications for the spring 2021 and fall 2021 terms are test-optional, meaning students may submit ACT or SAT test scores if they choose, but test scores are not required for admission. All students are required to submit official high school or college transcripts.
For current students, Millikin University will implement a 0% tuition increase for the 2021-22 academic year. Tuition for current students will remain $38,800. Students living in the Woods at Millikin Apartments will not see an increase in housing rates next year.
"Millikin has recognized the financial effect that this pandemic has had on the families of our current students. We believe it's our responsibility to help in the best way we can," said Millikin President Dr. Jim Reynolds. "Holding our tuition at the same rate for next year will provide some financial relief for our current students and their families. For students from Macon County, we recognize that staying close to home to continue their education becomes even more of a decision factor than ever before. We're pleased to partner with students from Macon County to provide them affordable access to the very best that Millikin has to offer."
"Millikin is Decatur's university. Macon County students are like family to us," said Vice President for Enrollment and Marketing Sarah Shupenus. "This is our way to relieve the stress of uncertainty about college costs today and in the future. With our Macon Promise, residents can stay close to home and benefit from a nationally-recognized institution in their own backyard."
