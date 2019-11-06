SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - 23 communities in Illinois will receive funding for new fire trucks, and 11 communities will get funds for new ambulances.
Illinois State Fire Marshal Matt Perez and Illinois Finance Authority Executive Director Christopher Meister issued over $9.3 million in no interest or low interest loans to emergency responders across the state.
The loans are made available through the Fire Truck Revolving Loan Program and Ambulance Revolving Loan Program.
"Fire departments throughout Illinois face financial stressors that can make it difficult to properly equip and train their firefighters. These no and low interest loans allow departments to obtain vehicles they may not otherwise have been able to afford. This new equipment will help them serve their communities in a safer, more efficient and effective way," said State Fire Marshal Matt Perez.
"Our Illinois first responders need working fire trucks and ambulances to save lives, property and keep our communities safe. The members of the Illinois Finance Authority are proud to partner with Governor JB Pritzker, Fire Marshal Matt Perez and local governments throughout our state to ensure that our first responders have the equipment they need while also reducing the cost to local taxpayers," said Illinois Finance Authority Executive Director Chris Meister.
Under the FTRL program, fire departments, fire protection districts and township fire departments can apply for up to $350,000 in low interest or no interest loans for purchase of a fire truck or brush trucks. The loans have to be repaid within 20 years.
"The Sullivan Fire Protection District was approved for a 0% loan through OSFM for a new 3000-gallon tanker, a much needed new piece of equipment. Through the program, our station has been able to purchase a new Ladder Truck and have an ambulance box remounted on a new chassis," said Sullivan Fire Chief Mike Piper. "Without the Revolving Loan Program, we may not have been able to make the purchases necessary to continue serving local residents."
Under the ARLP program, local governments and not-for-profit ambulance service providers can apply for no interest or low interest loans of up to $200,000. These loans must be paid back in 10 years.
"The Woodstock Fire/Rescue District (WFRD) would like to thank the Office of the Illinois State Fire Marshal (OSFM) and the Illinois Finance Authority (IFA) for the advancement of a $200,000 loan via the Ambulance Revolving Loan Program," says Woodstock Fire Chief Michael Hill. "The loan will be used to purchase a 2019 Horton ambulance with Ford F550 chassis, which will replace a current ambulance that has 125,000 miles and 16 years of front-line service. Due to current financial challenges, the purchase of a new ambulance at this time would be extremely difficult if not impossible without the assistance of the Ambulance Revolving Loan Program."
Chief Hill said, "On behalf of the citizens of Woodstock and the surrounding communities, please allow us to express our gratitude to the OSFM and IFA for helping to keep our communities safe. The interest free nature of the loan also allows us to be fiscally responsible to our taxpayers by saving approximately $50,000 in interest payments over the life of the loan."
Recipients from the FRTL and ARLP include:
Recipients of the Fire Truck Revolving Loan:
• Annawan Albs Fire Protection District $350,000.00
• Dora Township Fire Protection District $275,000.00
• Evergreen Park Fire Department $350,000.00
• Harvard Fire Protection District $350,000.00
• Lake Egypt Fire Protection District $350,000.00
• Latham Fire Protection District $350,000.00
• Lexington Community Fire Protection District $350,000.00
• Liberty Fire Protection District $120,000.00
• Maroa Fire Protection District $250,000.00
• North Park Fire Protection District $350,000.00
• Oak Forest Fire Department $350,000.00
• Octavia Fire Protection District $285,000.00
• Oregon Fire Protection District $300,000.00
• Orland Fire Protection District $350,000.00
• Rochelle Fire Department, City of $350,000.00
• Schiller Park Fire Department, Village of $350,000.00
• Silvis Fire Department, City of $350,000.00
• Sullivan Fire Protection District $278,335.00
• Thomasboro Fire Protection District $300,000.00
• Valmeyer Fire Protection District $350,000.00
• Williamson County Fire Protection District $225,000.00
• Win Bur Sew Fire Protection District $350,000.00
• Woodstock Fire/Rescue District $350,000.00
Recipients of Ambulance Revolving Loan:
• B Y E Ambulance Service, Inc. $160,000.00
• Cambridge Fire Protection District $150,000.00
• Cortland Community Fire Protection District $200,000.00
• Franklin Park Fire Department $157,991.00
• Illinois Ambulance Department, City of Columbia $200,000.00
• Joliet Fire Department $200,000.00
• Limestone Township Fire Protection District $200,000.00
• Nunda Rural Fire Protection District $200,000.00
• Palos Heights Fire Protection District $185,000.00
• Princeton Fire Department $200,000.00
• Woodstock Fire/Rescue District $200,000.00