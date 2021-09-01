URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Carle Health announced it is increasing its minimum wage to $15 per hour.
Officials said in a press release this change is meant to support team members by improving career opportunities and making the work culture stronger. The new hourly rate for applicable team members will start immediately and is due to be fully implemented before Thanksgiving.
There will be increases for many positions throughout the organization, including health care techs, food services, housekeeping, scheduling and customer service, among others, Carle said, and about 4,700 people will see their pay go up.
“We believe that to provide the best possible healthcare for our patients and members we must have the strongest possible team,” said James C. Leonard, MD, Carle Health president and chief executive officer. “We have always known that our team members are key and this is another way we look to support them.”
Lauren Schmid, executive vice president and chief human resources officer for Carle, said the company is providing a work environment where current and future team members can find long-term success through this growth and the organization's comprehensive benefits and support programs.
Carle said it is also adjusting compensation levels for other roles. There will be a wage increase for nearly 42% for the Carle Health team across the board.
