CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo (WAND) - A puppy from southeast Missouri is going viral for looking like a unicorn.
That's because Narwhal has a tail growing out of the middle of his forehead.
Mac's Mission, a rescue in Cape Girardeau, found him earlier this month along with another dog.
Narwhal the Unicorn Dog has garnered a lot of attention since the rescue posted his picture to social media.
The rescue took him to the veterinarian to get the tail checked out. The vet said there is no reason to remove it.
Narwhal is not available for adoption quite yet. The rescue is holding on to him to make sure the tail doesn't start bothering him as he gets bigger.