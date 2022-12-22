Illinois, (WAND) - The Illinois Department of Transportation launched a website that gives real-time updates on road conditions throughout the state.
Getting Around Illinois shows drivers current road conditions during winter weather.
Light blue means partly covered with ice or snow. Light pink means mostly covered with ice or snow. Dark purple means covered with ice or snow.
Copyright 2022. WANDTV. All Rights Reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.