MONTGOMERY Co., Ill. (WAND) - The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office is urging people west of Coffeen, and east of Route 127 to evacuate if needed because of a large ground fire.
The Sheriff's Office says that several emergency crews are on scene of the fire and are asking anyone who is not a first responder to avoid the fire area as bystanders are "slowing down emergency apparatus trying to save people's livelihood."
Farmers with discs who are available to assist the fire departments in maintaining a "ground fire" are asked to report to North 9th Avenue and Schoolhouse Road. Donations for the first responders can be dropped off at the Sheriff's Office lobby.
The Sheriff's Office asks the community to not call 911 or dispatch for anything other than an emergency.
This is a breaking news story and will updated as we get more information.
