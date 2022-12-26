MONTICELLO, ILL (WAND) : Every year, the Monticello Railway Museum offers a round-trip ticket to the North Pole and families across the Midwest come to experience the magic.
"All aboard! All aboard!" These are the words countless kids and families wait to hear. The Polar Express Train Ride is a magical round-trip journey straight to the North Pole. With all the fixings, the experience is one to remember.
Families get to meet Santa and enjoy caroling, hot chocolate, surprises, treats and a special gift for every passenger that believes. The train ride begins at the Wabash Depot in downtown Monticello and welcomes all passengers of all ages for the experience.
"Hi, welcome to the Polar Express!" Guests hear as they step on into the train to begin the fun. Families settle in and take in the moments that will be engraved in their memory. One mom tells WAND News, "having a real life experience for our children and our family is just wonderful." Tickets are punched by the conductor as families head "north."
Dancers from Debbie's Dance Studio in Monticello help bring the Christmas magic and help bring a new experience to families every year. One dancer says, "it's just fun to interact with them and just make their holiday even better that it can already." Another telling WAND, "You're a part of their Christmas spirit and just being able to be a part of a core memory."
If you're interested in the Polar Express Train Ride, click here for 2023 updates. The rides sell out fast every year.
