MONTICELLO, III (WAND) - The overwhelming support for fallen Officer Oberheim's family continues. Holly's Country Kitchen is collecting donations from the community, hoping to feed the Oberheim family for the rest of the summer.
Here is the restaurant's Facebook post as of Thursday Morning.
"We are excited to announce an update on donations for the Food Drive for Amber and the girls! We hit $4000.00 last night! My goal is $10,000 to feed the family thru the whole summer. You can donate at www.hollyscountrycanning.com, over the phone at 217-762-FOOD(3663) or in person at 1204 Bear Lane, Monticello.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.