CHAMPAIGN COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) - More early voting sites opened Monday in Champaign County.
The full early voting schedule for the 2023 Consolidated Election is listed below and can be found at the link:
All early voting sites are vote centers and available to any voter, or any person eligible to be a voter, in Champaign County for early voting and on Election Day from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m.
40-Day Early Voting
Brookens Administrative Center (Putman Meeting Room, 1776 E Washington St, Urbana, IL 61802)
· February 23rd - March 26th
o M-F 8:30AM - 4:30PM
· March 27th - April 3rd
o M-F 8:30AM - 7PM
o Sat. 9AM - 3PM
o Sun. 10AM - 4PM
7-Day Early Voting
· Illini Union - 1401 W Green St, Champaign, IL 61801
· Lake of the Woods Pavilion - 109 S Lake of the Woods Rd, Mahomet, IL 61853
· Leonhard Recreation Center - 2307 W Sangamon Dr, Champaign, IL 61821
· Meadowbrook Community Church - 1902 S Duncan Rd, Champaign, IL 61821
· Parkland College - E Building - 2400 W Bradley Ave, Champaign, IL 61821
· Prince of Peace Lutheran Church - 802 E Douglas, St. Joseph, IL 61873
· Savoy Recreation Center - 402 W Graham Dr, Savoy, IL 61874
· The Church of The Living God - 312 E Bradley Ave, Champaign, IL 61820
· The Gathering Place (First United Methodist Church) - 220 S Marshall St, Rantoul, IL 61866
· Tolono Public Library - 111 E Main St, Tolono, IL 61880
· March 27th - April 3rd
o M-F 11AM - 6PM
o Sat. 10AM - 3PM
o Sun. 1PM - 4PM
