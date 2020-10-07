DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A motorcyclist was injured after a Wednesday night crash with a car in Decatur.
At about 7 p.m., police said they responded to Eldorado Street and Oakland Avenue, where they found a motorcyclist had been injured. The severity of this person's injuries is unknown.
The person went to a local hospital for treatment. Their condition is stable.
WAND-TV will update this developing story as it learns more.
