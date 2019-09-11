EFFINGHAM COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – A motorcyclist lost control of his vehicle and crashed Wednesday afternoon, state police said.
The crash happened as 61-year-old Shelbyville man Randy L. James turned onto Illinois Route 128 from Route 33 in Beecher City. According to state police, a significant amount of an “unknown liquid” was in the road, causing it to be slippery and leading to the crash. They said it might have been diesel fuel.
James’ 2003 Harley-Davidson motorcycle overturned and stopped in the road.
He was transported to HSHS St. Anthony’s Memorial Hospital in Effingham. The extent of his injuries is unknown Wednesday evening.
James was the only person injured.