SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — Springfield residents living west of Veterans Parkway are being notified of a mountain lion in the area.
The Illinois Department of Natural Resources announced that researchers have been tracking a mountain lion, or cougar, near the western edge of the city. The animal has been tracked via a GPS collar and has traveled to Illinois from Nebraska. There were no reported issues as it passed through the outskirts of Lincoln, Nebraska.
Mountain lions travel large distances and tend to be solitary hunters. This young male was fitted with the GPS collar by the Nebraska Game and Parks Commission in November 2021. It previously traveled through McDonough and Cass counties.
Earlier this month, another mountain lion was killed while traveling across I-88.
IDNR has urged people to leave the animal alone. Biologists tracking the animal believe that it will sleep through the day and move on at night.
Mountain lions are protected in Illinois, and it is unlawful to harm, harass or kill them unless they pose an imminent threat to a person or property, which rarely occurs.
However, should a person encounter a mountain lion and the animal does not immediately flee, it’s best to stand tall, wave your arms, throw rocks or other objects, and yell. Do not run – slowly back away from the location, keeping an eye on the animal.
The public can report large carnivore sightings at wildlifeillinois.org.
