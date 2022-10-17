SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) — A vehicle traveling on Interstate 88 struck and killed a mountain lion on Sunday according to an announcement from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources.
The body of the animal was taken to the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign for a necropsy and DNA analysis. The information provided by the analysis will inform biologists of its origin and movement across the Midwest.
Experts from IDNR and USDA say the mountain lion was previously captured on a trail camera in Whiteside county last fall. The agencies are currently monitoring another mountain in western Illinois via GPS collar as part of ongoing research into mountain lion movement patterns and populations.
Mountains lions have been extremely rare in Illinois since the elimination of their habitat prior to the 1870's. There have been confirmed sightings in Illinois during the past few decades consisting of younger animals, typically originating from a population in the Black Hills of South Dakota.
Mountain lions have been protected in Illinois since 2015, and it is unlawful to hunt, kill, or harass them unless they pose an imminent threat to a person or property. The IDNR reminds the public that it is very rare for a mountain lion to pose a threat to people or property. However, if encountered and the animal does not immediately flee, people should stand tall, wave their arms, throw stones or other objects, and yell. Do not run, but slowly back away from the site, keeping an eye on the animal.
The public can report large carnivore sightings at wildlifeillinois.org.
