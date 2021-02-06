MT ZION, Ill (WAND) The United Methodist Baptist Church in Mt. Zion held a food drive for the Mt. Zion Food Pantry on Saturday from 9AM-11AM. The drive-thru event brought donations from individuals like State Representative Dan Caulkins and organizations such as the North Eastern Community Fund. Casey Johnson, Co-Chair of the food pantry says she is overwhelmed with the response from the community. They serve people in the Mt. Zion school district, which includes Dalton, Long Creek, Mt. Zion and some of Decatur.
"A lot of families are hurting and we have seen an increase in families coming to us so I'm just ready to be able to give more to them than what we can give right now," Johnson said. She was excited to see more variance among food donated today for families.
"I hope that we are able to put more items on the shelves as far as different cereals or more options for them," Johnson said. They are always taking donations, and would especially like to get more donations of toilet paper, canned fruit and soup, and cereals.
