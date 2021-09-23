SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A national publication recognized multiple central Illinois hospitals as being among the best in their region.
Places receiving honors from the 2021-22 U.S. News & World Report Best Hospitals rankings included two hospitals from the Memorial Health System, including Memorial Medical Center in Springfield and Decatur Memorial Hospital, and multiple others outside of the Memorial system.
Among the best in East Central Illinois hospital listings were Carle Foundation Hospital in Urbana, which ranked as the No. 10 hospital in the state and is nationally ranked (No. 49) for pulmonology and lung surgery, Carle BroMenn Medical Center in Normal, which ranked as high performing in heart failure, knee replacement and stroke, and Carle Hoopeston Regional Health Center.
Memorial Medical Center was named as a Best Regional Hospital for West Central Illinois and one of the top Illinois hospitals. U.S. News evaluated 208 state hospitals, with Memorial named the 19th best. This put it with Carle in the top 10 percent of evaluated hospitals.
Memorial was named as "high performing" in seven areas of treatment, including colon cancer surgery, COPD, heart attack, hip replacement, kidney failure, knee replacement and lung cancer surgery.
DMH ranked as "high performing" for four areas of treatment, including chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), hip replacement, kidney failure and stroke.
HSHS St. John's Hospital ranked as the No. 22 hospital in Illinois and was listed as high performing for heart failure, aortic valve surgery, heart bypass surgery, heart attack, kidney failure and stroke.
