URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Police in Urbana say "multiple people" involved in a shooting incident are in custody, but police are searching for more suspects.
According to Urbana Police, officers were called to the Illinois One North Apartments for a shooting incident but were unable to find any victims. During their investigation, officers noticed several people running from the area and are currently engaged in a search for those people.
Officers are searching the area north and west of the apartments and behind the hotels on North Lincoln Avenue.
WAND News has a crew on scene.
This is a developing story. Refresh this page for updates as they become available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.