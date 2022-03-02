SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) - A third suspect in a Springfield homicide investigation has been charged with first degree murder.
Larry McClain Jr., 20, is in Sangamon County after a Wednesday arrest. He joins other suspects Kelton C. Galmore, 21, and Joseph W. Hembrough, 33, behind bars. All three suspects face three charges of first degree murder in connection to the deaths of three people in Springfield.
The victims were discovered on Aug. 9, 2021, when a friend arrived at a residence in the 2500 block of S. 10th St. and found them. Responders came to the scene and confirmed the deaths of 27-year-old Bryant K. Williams, of Houston, Texas, 27-year-old Savante English of Springfield, and 25-year-old Keyera Gant of Springfield.
Bond for all three suspects is set at $5 million.
McClain faces one count of obstructing justice in Sangamon County to go along with the murder charges. He is scheduled to be arraigned on March 3.
Galmore was arraigned on Feb. 23 and will be in court for a preliminary hearing on March 3. Hembrough was arraigned on March 1 after being transported to the Sangamon County Jail. He will be in court for a preliminary hearing on March 10.
Sangamon County State's Attorney Dan Wright issued the following statement after McClain's arrest:
“As a result of the diligence and professionalism of the Springfield Police Department Criminal Investigations Division and the United States Marshals Great Lakes Fugitive Task Force, the individuals responsible for the shooting deaths of three young people inside a residence on 10th Street in Springfield have been charged, arrested, and remain in custody. Each faces a potential sentence of life in prison.
"The people of this community stand united against gun violence and the Sangamon County State’s Attorney’s Office will fight to hold the defendants accountable, secure justice for the victims’ families, and deter violent crime in our neighborhoods.”
