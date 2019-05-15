URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A jury has convicted a man who shot another outside of the American Legion in Champaign.
According to The News-Gazette, security video showed the Aug. 23, 2018 confrontation outside of 704 N. Hickory St. between 49-year-old Shoen Russell and Darin Mitchell, 48. Russell shot Mitchell a single time after the victim punched him during an argument.Ru
Mitchell was shot in the abdomen and died in hospital care the following day.
Russell’s defense team claimed he was acting in self-defense during the shooting and only fired a shot to get away from Mitchell’s “aggressive movement”. While on the witness stand, the newspaper says Russell was sobbing while telling the courtroom he never meant to kill anyone. The jury rejected his self-defense claim when it convicted Russell on a first-degree murder.
Russell could face between 45 and 85 years behind bars. He will be sentenced on July 12.