DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - A family is frustrated after a judge sentenced their brother's murderer to 20 years in prison.
On Wednesday morning, Floyd Banks admitted to killing Marvin Murphy on Christmas Day in 2017. He entered a guilty plea and was sentenced to 20 years in prison. However, Murphy's family is frustrated because they said they were not involved in the decision.
"Twenty years is nothing for murder, I mean nothing, because once he gets out he can do it again," said Tashia Cunningham, Murphy's sister.
WAND News reached out to the Macon County State's Attorney's Office, which said it tried to make contact with the family, but they were only able to leave messages.
Tiffany Murphy-Brown, one of Murphy's younger sisters, lives in Chicago. She said it's discouraging because they wanted to be there to support their brother and face his killer.
"I would tell Floyd Banks that I hope he rots in hell, that what he did to my brother is unacceptable," said Murphy-Brown.
Murphy, who was 39, was killed on Christmas Day in 2017 in Decatur. The family told WAND News Christmas will never be the same.
"We go through it on Christmas, because this is a day we've always been happy and be able to celebrate with no problem," said Cunningham. "We have a hard time coping with putting up Christmas decorations and Christmas trees."
The absence of their brother will never be filled, however, the family wants the community to know that Murphy was loved and he was someone who wanted to make a big impact on the community.
Floyd Banks will spend 20 years in prison for the shooting death of Marvin Murphy. He must serve two years of mandatory supervision once he is released. Banks was given credit for the time he served in custody from July 28, 2018 through March 2, 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.