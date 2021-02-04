URBANA, III (WAND) - NAACP & ACLU are proposing a change in policy for Urbana Police Department.
The draft, linked below, asks for Urbana Police to serve and support the community while also promoting peace.
The proposal lists several changes in policies such as the de-escalation of dangerous situations and using a minimal amount of force to resolve incidents in the community.
Minnie Pearson, NAACP President, tells WAND one of her main concerns is how Urbana residents feel in regards to their safety in their community. "One of the main concerns is the citizens of Urbana, and how they feel about how they are policed in their community as opposed to how other people who do not look like them, are policed.”
NAACP and ACLU are asking for your help in being a part of change in the Urbana community. The Director of Communications for ACLU says she wants the community to be involved.
"We hope you'll read it. We hope you'll respond to it, and we hope you will become part of this process to make our community a better place."
To respond to this draft and voice your thoughts, email UseofForcePolicy@urbanaillinois.us .
