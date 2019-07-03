SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is scheduled to soon visit Springfield.
She will be in town for the Illinois Democratic County Chairs’ Association Annual Brunch, which is scheduled for Wednesday, Aug. 14. It is held at the Crowne Plaza Hotel.
Organizers say they’re thrilled to have Pelosi in Springfield.
“We’re definitely excited to have Speaker Pelosi join us for the brunch this year,” said ILDCCA Executive Director Dan Kovats. “The event has grown to a level where it’s the premiere event in Democratic politics in the Midwest.”
More than 3,000 people attended the brunch in 2018.
Tickets go on sale starting June 15.